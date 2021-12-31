Todd Asset Management LLC Has $26.46 Million Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Amdocs worth $26,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 17.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of DOX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.16. The stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,828. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.