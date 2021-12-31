Todd Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Tractor Supply worth $22,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

TSCO traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $236.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,682. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $138.14 and a 1 year high of $239.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.96.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

