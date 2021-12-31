Todd Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. NVR comprises about 0.9% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $38,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in NVR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 174,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,462,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NVR by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,798,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NVR by 6.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NVR by 5.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,359.25.

NVR stock traded down $18.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5,887.65. 16 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,603. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5,392.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,142.97. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,885.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.98.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $65.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

