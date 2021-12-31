Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $87.75

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$87.75 and traded as high as C$98.21. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$97.51, with a volume of 3,424,681 shares.

TD has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$89.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$99.09.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$93.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$87.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$176.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.93%.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total transaction of C$5,097,333.12. Also, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total value of C$1,833,517.28.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

