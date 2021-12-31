Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,350 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 88.4% in the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 68,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,105 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth $409,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 70,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 17.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $61.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.09. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

