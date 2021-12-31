Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 529 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in TransUnion by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $119.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.69 and a 200-day moving average of $115.48. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.11 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 15.57%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,812. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.