Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 369 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,571 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 295.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $68.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

