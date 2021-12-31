Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 10.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 192,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 93,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 32,566 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 828,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,193,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

NYSE:TRP opened at $46.21 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.11 and a 1 year high of $55.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.6986 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 179.61%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.27.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.