Touchstone Bankshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Declares Dividend of $0.30

Touchstone Bankshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA) announced a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th.

OTCMKTS:TSBA opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. The company has a market cap of $39.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.69. Touchstone Bankshares has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $12.70.

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter.

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as a commercial bank, which provides services to consumers and small businesses through several branches located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. It provides a variety of loans, checking and savings accounts, and investment services. The company was founded in July 2020 and is headquartered in Prince George, VA.

