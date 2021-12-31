Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 91.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,322.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 46,082 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 114,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 28,909 shares during the period.

TLT stock opened at $147.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.41 and a 200-day moving average of $147.47. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $158.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

