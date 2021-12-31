Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $84.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.53. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $85.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

