Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Takes Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of CDW by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CDW by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,053,000 after acquiring an additional 19,872 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $203.97 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $125.46 and a 1 year high of $207.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.90.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $608,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,907,944 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

