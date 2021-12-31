TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TANNZ opened at $25.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.11. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $26.80.

