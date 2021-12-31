TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:TANNZ)

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ TANNZ opened at $25.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $26.80.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.