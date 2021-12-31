TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TANNL traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.38. 10,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,709. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19.

