Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 9,119 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,328,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,072,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,844,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,287,000 after acquiring an additional 570,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940,377 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on WY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE WY opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.74. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.