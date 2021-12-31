Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in V.F. were worth $8,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 293,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after buying an additional 63,578 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 13,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 246,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,526,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $73.19 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, OTR Global lowered V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

