Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $10.52 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $10,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ES. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ES stock opened at $91.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $92.66. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.90.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

