Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $8.54 Million Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,017 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Splunk were worth $8,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Splunk by 20.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,853,000 after buying an additional 1,186,701 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth $129,798,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth $92,957,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Splunk by 4,345.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 656,787 shares of the software company’s stock worth $90,683,000 after purchasing an additional 642,011 shares during the period. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth $74,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,305 shares of company stock valued at $501,107. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $116.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.33. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $178.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.79.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SPLK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.96.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.