Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 919 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Novavax were worth $10,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Novavax by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,249,000 after buying an additional 777,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Novavax by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,524,000 after buying an additional 251,437 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Novavax by 414.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,632,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Novavax by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,742,000 after buying an additional 140,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in Novavax by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 125,700 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total value of $1,438,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,487 shares of company stock valued at $26,968,419. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVAX opened at $154.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.28. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.01 and a 52 week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

