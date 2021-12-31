Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $8,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 80.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $64.20 and a one year high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.56.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The company had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

