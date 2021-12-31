TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $2.59 Million in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $34,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.71.

NYSE:LYB opened at $92.18 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.06 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

