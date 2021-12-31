TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 43,478 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,478 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.9% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $19,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after buying an additional 2,951,537 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $243,580,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,441,000 after buying an additional 1,132,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after buying an additional 924,726 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.65 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $89.79 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.19.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

