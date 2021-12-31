TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Visa by 38.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.73.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa stock opened at $217.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $419.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.38.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.