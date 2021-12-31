TrueDeck 24 Hour Volume Reaches $29,850.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $146,228.55 and $29,850.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00042151 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007035 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

