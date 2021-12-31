Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) to announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Turing’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turing will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Turing.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04.

A number of research firms have commented on TWKS. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turing stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 581,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Turing at the end of the most recent quarter.

TWKS stock opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Turing has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.05.

About Turing

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

