Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TWLO. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.46.

NYSE TWLO opened at $265.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.52. Twilio has a 12 month low of $235.00 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total transaction of $4,455,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total value of $535,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,078 shares of company stock valued at $24,474,851. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,668 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,055 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,536 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after acquiring an additional 920,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,409,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,956,000 after acquiring an additional 754,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

