Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Position Boosted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,727 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

