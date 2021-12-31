Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.01

Shares of Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.01 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.05). Ukrproduct Group shares last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.79 million and a PE ratio of -2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.

Ukrproduct Group Company Profile (LON:UKR)

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

