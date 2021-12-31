Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $441.07 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last week, Ultra has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $441.07 million and $9.89 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for $1.56 or 0.00003320 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,991.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.02 or 0.00917238 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.32 or 0.00260310 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014958 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000904 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00011296 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00021680 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002860 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,756,070 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.