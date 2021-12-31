United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Gregory C. Branch Purchases 5,895 Shares

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Gregory C. Branch purchased 5,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $25,761.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of United Insurance stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $183.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.72.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.95) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UIHC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in United Insurance by 423.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

