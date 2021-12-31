United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.30.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.
United Microelectronics stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.74. 306,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,153,347. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.
About United Microelectronics
United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
