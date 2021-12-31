United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

United Microelectronics stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.74. 306,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,153,347. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $55.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.55 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

