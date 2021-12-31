Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives $60.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.18.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Upwork stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. Upwork has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.08. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.04 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $1,035,217.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $39,466.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,511 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,226. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Upwork by 32.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 18.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 216,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 33,379 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Upwork by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 1,775.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,172,000 after purchasing an additional 571,226 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 73.3% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 626,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,228,000 after purchasing an additional 265,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

