Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Uranium Energy Corp is a US-based junior resource company with the objective of becoming a near-term ISR uranium producer in the United States. The Company controls one of the largest historical uranium exploration and development databases in the US. Through the use of these databases, the Company has acquired advanced uranium properties throughout the southwestern US. The operational management is comprised of pre-eminent uranium mining and exploration professionals, whose collective experience in the uranium mining industry gives the Company ongoing uranium mine-finding and uranium mine development expertise. Uranium Energy Corp is well positioned to capitalize on the current alternative energy boom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $3.38 on Friday. Uranium Energy has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $903.32 million, a PE ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 2.27.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Uranium Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,458 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 1,006.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 15.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,735,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 503,938 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

