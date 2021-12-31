UREEQA (URQA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $24,893.00

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. UREEQA has a market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $24,893.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00057686 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,636.17 or 0.07908359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,324.35 or 1.00751583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00073260 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00052491 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007938 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.