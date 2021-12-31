Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 6,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,685,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The company has a market cap of $577.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Uxin during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uxin during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Uxin in the third quarter worth $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Uxin by 125.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Uxin in the third quarter worth $46,000.

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

