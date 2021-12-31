Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,324,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 118,747 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vale were worth $18,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VALE. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 16.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577,497 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 91.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,288,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194,635 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 19.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,048,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Vale by 111.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,929,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.01.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

