Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Valeo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Valeo stock remained flat at $$14.87 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,494. Valeo has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

