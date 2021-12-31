Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Valeo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Valeo stock remained flat at $$14.87 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,494. Valeo has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

About Valeo

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

