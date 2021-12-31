Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will report earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.69. Valmont Industries reported earnings per share of $2.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year earnings of $10.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $10.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMI. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth $99,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 246.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

VMI stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.51. 409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,305. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.42. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $170.53 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

