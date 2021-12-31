Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 7,431 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,132 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

NYSE:TD opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.89. The stock has a market cap of $139.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $77.20.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.62.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.