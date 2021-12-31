Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 3,493 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.10.

Shares of TROW opened at $198.14 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.82 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.87.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.