Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,522 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.46. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 540.30 and a quick ratio of 540.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.70.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.75%.

KREF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

