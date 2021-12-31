Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stake in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,345,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,139 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 2,455.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 271,753 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 34,535 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

OCFT stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $974.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.22% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $164.53 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

