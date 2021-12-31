Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 45,878 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,878 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 1,752.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 363,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after buying an additional 343,835 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $61.88 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.77 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

