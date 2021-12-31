Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Holdings in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,260,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,370 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Gold Royalty were worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GROY opened at $4.80 on Friday. Gold Royalty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

