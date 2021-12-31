Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.11. The stock had a trading volume of 171,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,167,908. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.65 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.76.

