Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $87.60

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $87.60 and last traded at $87.60, with a volume of 1679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.81.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

