Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after acquiring an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,908,000 after buying an additional 27,996 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,448,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,467,000 after buying an additional 43,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,735,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,381,000 after buying an additional 71,024 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.40. 4,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,541. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $201.88 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

