Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock opened at $115.69 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.23.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.