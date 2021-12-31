Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $80.84 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $82.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.79.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

